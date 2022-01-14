Carl R. Darnall

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center is pictured here. 

 File Photo

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, its primary care clinics and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will modify hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care and labor and delivery services.

COVID-19 Testing Site —

Located in the east parking structure next to the emergency room

Saturday: Closed

Sunday-Monday: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccination Site —

Abrams Gym, Bldg. 23001, 62nd & Support Avenue

Saturday–Monday: Closed

Thomas Moore Health Clinic

COVID-19 Testing (Active Duty only)

Saturday-Monday: Closed

Pharmacies

Saturday: Clear Creek PX Pharmacy, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All other pharmacies closed

Monday: All pharmacies closed

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.