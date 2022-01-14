The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, its primary care clinics and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will modify hours Saturday, Sunday and Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care and labor and delivery services.
COVID-19 Testing Site —
Located in the east parking structure next to the emergency room
Saturday: Closed
Sunday-Monday: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
COVID-19 Vaccination Site —
Abrams Gym, Bldg. 23001, 62nd & Support Avenue
Saturday–Monday: Closed
Thomas Moore Health Clinic
COVID-19 Testing (Active Duty only)
Saturday-Monday: Closed
Pharmacies
Saturday: Clear Creek PX Pharmacy, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All other pharmacies closed
Monday: All pharmacies closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.