Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center administrative offices and clinics will modify hours Friday in observance of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Outpatient clinics, including community-based medical homes will be open for scheduled appointments Friday. Beneficiaries are encouraged to keep their scheduled appointments.
The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.
All soldier-centered medical homes will be closed Friday.
Active-duty service members may seek care at the CRDAMC emergency Department.
Pharmacies
Friday, June 18
Soldier-centered medical home pharmacies will be closed
All other pharmacies normal operating hours
Saturday, June 19
Clear Creek PX pharmacy
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All other pharmacies closed
All CRDAMC clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on Monday.
Tricare Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistant at the CRDAMC emergency department.
The MHS Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-TRICARE or 1-800-874-2273, Option 1. Tricare beneficiaries may talk to registered nurses about urgent health issues, guidance on non-emergency situations, and information about self-care for injuries or illnesses.
Beneficiaries can manage appointments, request prescription refills, and access health information through Tricare online at www.tricareonline.com.
