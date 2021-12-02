The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s respiratory drive-thru screening zone located near the Fort Hood hospital’s emergency department has changed its hours, officials announced Wednesday.
Effective Wednesday, the new operating hours are from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, and closed federal holidays and weekends, the news release said.
Tricare Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs, or COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the Darnall Emergency Department.
Beneficiaries may view COVID-19 and influenza test results using the Tricare Online (TOL) patient portal. For more information, visit www.tricareonline.com.
