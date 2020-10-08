Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s primary care and specialty clinics will modify operating hours in observance of the extended Columbus Day weekend. The Emergency Department, Labor and Delivery and Inpatient services at the Fort Hood hospital will remain open 24 hours a day.
All Darnall clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on Tuesday.
Primary and Urgent Care Services
Bennett and Monroe clinics will be closed today but all other clinics will be open, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
On Monday, all Darnall primary care and specialty clinics will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
Respiratory Drive Thru Clinic
The drive-thru clinic will be closed today and Saturday but will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
Thomas Moore Health Clinic
The clinic will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday but will be closed from Saturday through Monday, according to the release.
Tricare Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the Darnall Emergency Department, according to the release.
Pharmacies
On Friday, the main hospital, Clear Creek and off-post Darnall pharmacies will be open for normal operating hours but Bennett and Monroe pharmacies will be closed.
Saturday, the Clear Creek Pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday all pharmacies will be closed for the holiday, according to the release.
Beneficiaries with urgent or emergency care needs should seek assistance at the Darnall Emergency Department.
For questions or concerns about COVID-19, call the 24 hour APHN COVID-19 hotline at 254-553-6612.
The Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 by calling 800-TRICARE or 1- 800- 874- 2273, Option 1. Individuals living in the Fort Hood area entitled to military healthcare may talk to registered nurses about urgent health issues, guidance on non-emergency situations, and information about self-care for injuries or illnesses.
Beneficiaries can make or cancel appointments through TRICARE online at www.tricareonline.com or by calling Patient Appointment Service at 254.288.8888. At TRICARE online, you can make and cancel appointments as well as request, pharmacy refills, and access health information like laboratory results, radiology results and immunization records.
