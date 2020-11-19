Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and its primary care clinics will modify operating hours in observance of Thanksgiving. The medical center remains open every day for emergency, labor and delivery and inpatient care services, however, all other services will be closed Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
All Darnall clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on Nov. 30.
Primary and Urgent Care Services
Closed Thursday
Respiratory Drive Thru Clinic
Closed Thursday
Closed Nov. 27
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 29
Thomas Moore Health Clinic COVID-19 Testing
Closed Thursday
6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27
Closed Nov. 28 and Nov. 29
TRICARE Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the CRDAMC Emergency Department.
Pharmacies
Closed Thursday
Open Nov. 27
Bennett, Monroe and Harker Heights Community Based Medical Home pharmacies will be closed Nov. 28.
Clear Creek Pharmacy will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed Nov. 29
Beneficiaries with urgent or emergency care needs should seek assistance at the CRDAMC Emergency Department, according to the release.
For questions or concerns about COVID-19, please call the 24 hour APHN COVID-19 hotline at 254-553-6612.
The Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 by calling (800) TRICARE or 1- 800- 874- 2273, Option 1. Individuals living in the Fort Hood area entitled to military healthcare may talk to registered nurses about urgent health issues, guidance on non-emergency situations, and information about self-care for injuries or illnesses, according to the release.
Beneficiaries can make or cancel appointments through TRICARE online at www.tricareonline.com or by calling Patient Appointment Service at 254.288.8888. At TRICARE online, you can make and cancel appointments as well as request pharmacy refills, and access health information like laboratory results, radiology results, and immunization records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.