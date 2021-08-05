Fort Hood is holding a number of COVID-19 vaccination events in shopping areas on post this month.
Three Fort Hood vaccination events remain, out of the five events originally scheduled for August, according to a recent Fort Hood Facebook post.
Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination may attend one of the following events hosted by the 1st Cavalry Division.
- Aug. 11: 9 a.m. - noon at CC Concession Mall
- Aug. 18: 8 a.m. - noon at Warrior Way Express
- Aug. 25: 8 a.m. - noon at TJ Mills Food Court
“Protect your family, your unit, your community, and yourself,” Fort Hood said in a Sunday Facebook post advertising the vaccine events. “If you are not vaccinated it’s not too late!”
Some 149 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered Tuesday at a shopping center on post, according the division.
