FORT HOOD — Fort Hood leadership, families, and local community members gathered recently at Fort Hood’s Lone Star Conference Center to honor the 2022 Fort Hood Good Neighbor awardees. With more than 80 in attendance at the dinner, Lt. Gen. Pat White, Fort Hood and III Armored Corps commander, gave the opening introductions for the 2022 Fort Hood Good Neighbors.
This year’s Fort Hood Good Neighbors are Bobby Hoxworth and retired Maj. Gen. Robert Lee Halverson.
“I want to tell you thank you because if not for you, there would be nobody out there in the capacity of what you do to help our families and our soldiers,” White said.
Hoxworth, CEO and president of First National Bank Texas has been with the company for more than 40 years. He began his career in 1981 and has since held several positions. In addition to his work with the bank, he serves as treasurer for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, the Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation, and the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance. Hoxworth is a native of Texas and currently resides in Killeen. He is an active member of the community and his many years of experience in the banking industry make him a valuable asset to many organizations.
Hoxworth said he is proud to be a part of a group that does so much for the Central Texas community.
“As I look around the room and I thought about this evening, I know so many giants sit in the room that have done so much for our community,” Hoxworth said. “It’s truly an honor to be a part of that.”
Halverson was born on Jan. 8, 1941, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He attended Colorado State University at Fort Collins, Colorado, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Construction Management. He served 16 years on Army active duty, including tours of duty in the Republic of Vietnam, the Federal Republic of Germany, Virginia, Texas, and Reserves. In October 1985, he transferred to the Texas Army National Guard. He also served in various positions throughout the United Services Organization as an advisory board member as well as committee chair, past president, and current board member of the Texas Capitol Chapter of the Association of the United States Army.
“I am honored and humbled to be among so many great people,” said Halverson. “I appreciate the staff and the garrison commander as I have always been so grateful for the work we do for the USO. I am proud to be a part of it, and thank you so much.”
White closed out the Fort Hood Good Neighbor Dinner by acknowledging the recipients. “Thank you for what you do to make the Great Place even greater,” White said.
The Fort Hood Good Neighbor Program was created to recognize local community members who have contributed significantly to enhancing the well-being of Fort Hood soldiers and their families. The Fort Hood Good Neighbor Award signifies Fort Hood’s appreciation to the “Good Neighbors” and their consistent hard work and support over the years.
The 2022 recipients’ photos will be added to the Fort Hood Good Neighbor Wall inside III Corps Headquarters.
