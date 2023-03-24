The initial breaking news that a Fort Hood soldier had died on post didn’t come from Fort Hood officials. Instead, it was reported on a Spanish-language news website.
In the hours and days following the death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz last week — which made nationwide headlines — the responses from Fort Hood to the public appear to be reactive.
Noticias Telemundo, a Hispanic news network headquartered in Miami with major bureaus in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico, broke the story of the death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz after reporters spoke with her parents.
Telemundo’s story posted at 5:53 p.m. March 15 with its first Facebook notification of the story going up at 6:05 p.m. Though it is unclear if the story had been updated after it was posted, the article indicated that Telemundo received a statement from Fort Hood in response to confirm Ruiz’s death.
Fort Hood’s notification to media agencies, including the Herald, was posted to its Press Center website at 8:04 p.m. March 15 — about two hours after Telemundo broke the story. The Herald, and presumably other media, received a Fort Hood news release about the death in an email at 8:05 p.m. that night.
In the statement, Fort Hood officials confirmed Ruiz’s death, which was said to have occurred March 13. The statement also said the death was being investigated by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division as well as members of her chain of command.
In Telemundo’s article, both of Ruiz’s parents said the soldier had complained to each, separately, that she was being sexually harassed.
Fort Hood’s initial statement did not address said allegations.
A day later, March 16, Fort Hood released a second statement at 2:30 p.m., saying that Army CID officials “confirmed” that foul play was not evident.
In that statement, Fort Hood briefly addressed the sexual harassment allegations, saying: “Information related to any possible harassment will be addressed and investigated fully.”
A few hours later, at 7:01 p.m. on March 16, the Herald received a joint statement from leaders with League of United Latin American Citizens calling for FBI involvement in the investigation of Ruiz’s death.
The next morning, leaders from LULAC held a news conference at 10 a.m. outside the main entrance to Fort Hood, offering similar sentiments as what was in the statement.
Hours later, at 3:27 p.m. March 17, Fort Hood officials announced that the post’s commander, Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, would be doing his own news conference to provide updates about Ruiz’s death and the subsequent investigation. The news conference was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., giving media about an hour to register to be at the news conference.
In the news conference, Bernabe said that while Army CID said there is no evidence of foul play, the investigative agency is not ruling anything out as it investigates Ruiz’s death. Bernabe also said Army CID is investigating the sexual harassment allegations.
5:53 p.m. March 15: Noticias Telemundo breaks the news about Ana Basaldua Ruiz’s death
8:04 p.m. March 15: Fort Hood issues public statement about Ruiz’s death
2:30 p.m. March 16: Fort Hood issues puclic statement that, according to CID, foul play is not evident
7:01 p.m. March 16: LULAC leaders call for FBI involvement in investigation
10 a.m. March 17: LULAC leaders hold news conference outside of Fort Hood
3:27 p.m. March 17: Fort Hood issues public statement of post commander’s news conference
5:30 p.m. March 17: Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe delivers statement and takes questions from news media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.