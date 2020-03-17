The names of the three people who were killed in what police have called a triple homicide on Saturday in Killeen have been released. The three — one woman and two men — were found inside an apartment around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue, according to a release from Killeen Police Department Cmdr. Ronnie Supak.
Killed were Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Fort Hood soldier Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23, KPD and Fort Hood officials said.
Delacruz’s home of record is listed as Vidalia, Georgia, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
“The Stallion family is truly devastated by the tragic loss of Spc. Freddy Delacruz. He was an outstanding Trooper. Each of us in the Battalion are grateful for having known him and we collectively grieve his loss. I would like to send my deepest, heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Steven E. Jackowski, commander, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Delacruz’s awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
All three people were pronounced dead at 2:46 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.
No arrests were announced.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
