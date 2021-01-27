The Army has approved Lendlease, the company that owns and operates housing on several Army installations, to secure $1.1 billion of private-sector investments to improve 12,000 existing homes on six installations, including Fort Hood, and build 1,200 new homes on four installations, also at Fort Hood.
Fort Hood will receive a “significant portion” of the $1.1 billion funds approved, Army Public Affairs said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Hood officials said the Army is still working on the specific allocations.
The $1.1 billion investment will provide for an acceleration of improvements by 10 years.
“Each Army installation has long-term sustainment plans that include capital repair, replacement and reinvestment,” the release said.
Post leaders reacted to the approval.
Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White said: “Today, the Army announced that Fort Hood will receive significant funding to upgrade and build new housing for enlisted Soldiers. Work will begin in summer 2021. Thank you to the Soldiers and Families who participated in various town halls, focus groups, and surveys; this accelerated funding is a direct result of your input during those open forums. I look forward to seeing our Soldiers and their families in modern housing that they can be proud to call home. People are our greatest asset, and we owe it to the Soldiers and families who work and live here to provide them the best housing possible,”
Fort Hood’s garrison commander Col. Jason Wesbrock said: “Fort Hood is excited to learn of additional monies earmarked toward renovating our existing housing as well as new construction as announced today by the Department of the Army and LendLease. We look forward to continuing work with our partners at Fort Hood Family Housing to provide quality housing for our Soldiers and their families.”
The Department of Defense-wide problem of military family housing run by civilian companies surfaced in February 2019 as a national issue by then-Secretary of the Army Mark Esper. During subsequent town halls at Fort Hood, residents complained of problems involving mold, long response times for maintenance and other issues. The issue stayed in the headlines in 2020, when last June, attorneys for nine military families at Fort Hood announced they were suing the private companies responsible for on-post military housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.