As part of a Department of the Army directive, Fort Hood wrapped up two days of “listening sessions” to hear from soldiers and Department of the Army civilians about their opinions on diversity and inclusion efforts.
One former Army spouse, Stephanie Moody, went to a listening session on Wednesday morning and was disappointed.
Moody, who has been vocal about her family’s struggles with obtaining special education services for her family, said she once again brought the issue forward during the listening session.
“I have reached out to Fort Hood for help over the years every way I knew how — I reached out to JAG, to multiple Garrisons, I spoke at School board meetings and to the media and begged EFMP (Exceptional Family Member Program) for help, but to no avail,” Moody said via email Thursday.
From Moody’s perspective, the Army geared the discussion toward a few specific topics.
“When I got there and read their flyer saying that the topics were ‘trust, gender, ethnicity, and racial tension,’ I was really disappointed,” Moody said, adding that she feels topics such as Vanessa Guillen, housing and special education are more important topics.
“Their flyer and the topics projected onto a screen behind the listeners did not encourage other topics such as Education,” she said.
According to Army officials, the “Your Voice Matters” listening sessions allow soldiers and Department of the Army civilians the opportunity to inform the Army’s senior leaders about “the concerns of the force and provides local commanders with critical insights into their formations.”
While Moody is neither a soldier nor a Department of the Army civilian, who are employees of the Army, she said she attended the event because she wanted to know that Army leaders could not say she did not tell them of the problems she and her family have personally experienced.
Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Crisp, a spokesman for III Corps, said Fort Hood is still processing details from the sessions to determine common concerns or questions.
“What we can say is that feedback from Your Voice Matters listening sessions have informed decisions about policy concerns such as the Department of the Army photo policy changes, grooming standard changes, and the Army Combat Fitness Test,” Crisp said via email Thursday.
The Your Voice Matters listening sessions were a directive of former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy in 2020.
Crisp added that the Army’s people are at the “forefront” of everything it does.
“Important for the command in the assessment is ensuring we communicate to the formation what and how we are addressing these concerns,” Crisp said.
Moody said she was disappointed by the fact that there were no sign-in sheets for the Army to take contact information to get back to those who were present.
Crisp said the listening sessions are intended to be anonymous.
“There was no record kept of personnel attending or the comments/concerns they provided in an effort to ensure complete anonymity,” Crisp said.
Overall, Moody said she was disappointed with the listening session, but she said she felt like it was her duty to stand up and say something.
She said “Active Duty Soldiers cannot always speak honestly without fear.”
