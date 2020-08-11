FORT HOOD — 1st Armored Combat team from the 1st Cavalry Division brought in some Air Force firepower — in the form of B-52 bombers from the 96th Bomb Squardon from Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana— Tuesday for a live-fire exercise.
“This is what we call a fire coordination exercise,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. “What the brigade was trying to do was synchronize the bombs that were dropped from the Air Force planes, to the mortars inside of our organization to the artillery pieces that were there and the tanks and Bradleys. We tried to use that to synchronize that to a moving enemy to put them at a disadvantage.”
The strategic long-range bombers took part in a joint live-fire exercise known as Pegasus Forge late Tuesday afternoon in Fort Hood’s training area.
The 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is organizing the training that will test the brigade’s “maneuver capabilities” and “exercise the ability of the unit to conduct large scale ground combat operations,” according to the division.
“Once the enemy crossed that line the brigade tried to maximize the standoff range by engaging the enemy at great distance,” Broadwater said. “The mortars and artilleries were there to disrupt the enemy formations. Once the enemy moved to the direct fire where the tanks and Bradleys were, the B-52 came in to help with that synchronization.”
Units from the brigade began Exercise Pegasus Forge Sunday, and it concludes this week.
The brigade had been scheduled to go to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, but the trip was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, said Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, spokesman for the division.
He said units from the brigade have been in the field practicing gunnery skills at Fort Hood for the past month or so.
