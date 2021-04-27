A Fort Hood man is dead after losing control of his vehicle in a construction zone in New Braunfels Monday morning, police said.
The man was driving a gold Volkswagen Passat when it left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, rolled over and came to rest in a field off of the southbound access road of Interstate 35 north of a truck stop, the New Braunfels Police Department said on Facebook.
Police responded to the call at 7:20 a.m. Monday but determined that the driver, who was the sole occupant, had died and the accident happened sometime in the overnight hours and had been previously unreported, the Facebook post said.
The man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead by Comal County Justice of the Peace Mike Rust.
The initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound along the Interstate 35 frontage road at a high rate of speed, police said.
When the vehicle lost control, it struck both retaining walls before it left the roadway and hit a utility pole on the driver’s side before rolling over.
New Braunfels police do not believe alcohol to be a determining factor in the accident.
