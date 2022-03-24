A missing local Fort Hood teenager was found unharmed, Fort Hood said Thursday.
Military police located Anthony Edward Caballero overnight unharmed at Fort Hood, according to a news release from Fort Hood Thursday morning.
He was safely returned to his family at approximately 4 a.m., the release said.
No other details were given in the release.
Caballero, 16, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving his residence in the Kouma Village housing area without permission at Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.