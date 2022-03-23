Military police at Fort Hood are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
According to a news release from Fort Hood, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Anthony Edward Caballero, 16, left his on-post residence in the Kouma Village housing area without permission and has failed to return home. It also appears that he left home on his own accord.
Also according to the release, Caballero is a Hispanic male, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 140 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweat shirt and ripped jeans.
Fort Hood police can be reached at 254-288-1170. Callers can be anonymous, according to the release.
