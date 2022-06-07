Security measures are in place as one of Fort Hood’s entrance gates undergoes repairs, according to Thomas Rheinlander, director of Fort Hood Public Affairs. A photo that showed a vehicle with visible front-end damage after running into the Clear Creek gate’s deployed barrier made its rounds on social media over the weekend.
“On 3 June a vehicle entering Fort Hood had a miscommunication with a gate guard who activated the barrier,” Rheinlander said via email Tuesday. “The Driver struck the barrier causing damage to the car and the barrier.”
The Fort Hood Garrison Commander’s Facebook page alerted followers to the closure for repairs that were due to take place on Monday evening. Rheinlander said the repair work on the barrier has since been completed and procedures to enter Fort Hood at the Clear Creek gate have returned to normal.
The barrier wreck caused a closure of the gate for some time Friday morning.
Rheinlander said the driver of the vehicle, who was not a soldier, was injured and taken to a local hospital. He also said Fort Hood would not comment further due to force protection measures.
A photo of the wreck made its way onto the “U.S. Army W.T.F! moments” Facebook page, which has more than a million followers. The photo it posted of the wreck received more than 6,600 reactions, more than 700 comments and more than 550 shares as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
