As of Friday, Fort Hood is no longer requiring personnel and visitors to wear masks on base, according to a social media post from the III Corps, Fort Hood’s top headquarters unit.
The masks may still be required “for providers and patients conducting in-person health care at all medical and dental treatment facilities,” the post said.
Fort Hood made this decision in accordance with the “Updated Guidance for Mask and Screening Testing for all Department of Defense Installations and Other Facilities,” which states indoor mask-wearing is no longer required for Department of Defense personnel or visitors in an area of medium or low community level, according to the social media post.
Bell County is at “Level 3” on its COVID threat level, which is “moderate controlled transmission,” according to the county’s health department.
The post advises that all personnel must remain cognizant of health protection levels and be ready to increase or decrease mask wear along with corresponding community transmission levels. It also states that masks are optional and can still be worn.
“Regardless of the CDC COVID-19 Community Level, DoD force health protection guidance for workplace access and mask wearing for DoD personnel with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 remains in effect,” the post said.
A news release from Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya mentioned that masks are no longer required at KISD campuses located on the military base.
“Students, employees, and visitors are no longer required to wear a face mask on Killeen ISD campuses located on Fort Hood due to the recent guidance from the Department of Defense and updated COVID-19 CDC Community Levels; read the entire statement below. Individuals continue to have the choice to wear a face mask when school resumes Monday,” she said.
