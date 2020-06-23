FORT HOOD — Fort Hood officials told the family of missing soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen Tuesday morning that they now suspect foul play, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, said at a press conference outside the base.
Garcia who represents the 29th District of Texas, including parts of Houston where Guillen is from, accompanied the family to the meeting.
"They have now used the words 'foul play,'" Garcia said. "They are convinced now that there is foul play involved."
Guillen's family, along with Garcia and lawyer Natalie Khawam, met with Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Fort Hood deputy commander; Col. Ralph Overland, commander of 3rd Cavalry Regiment; and Army Criminal Investigation Command officials.
Mayra Guillen, an older sister of Vanessa Guillen, said it was the first time the family had met with Efflandt.
"The meeting today, it was a bit more progress than what we've always had for the past two months," Mayra Guillen said.
Although some questions are still unanswered, Garcia said Fort Hood officials were able to give a bit of a timeline of what happened April 22, the day Guillen was last seen.
On that day, Guillen, who works in the troop armory, was not supposed to be at work due to the alternate schedules because of the coronavirus.
She was called into work that day and was not in uniform.
Phone records from Sprint indicate that her last communication via phone was a text message at 11:30 a.m. April 22 to her supervisor that contained the serial number of a weapons system, Garcia said in the press conference.
Khawam said there are still a lot of gaps in the timeline they were provided from Fort Hood and that a lot of it doesn't connect.
A younger sister, Lupe Guillen, who said she does not trust Fort Hood as a whole, said she wants her sister alive.
"Someone kidnapped her, and now she's missing, after two months and still she's not with me, and I want her, and I want her alive," she said. "That's how she entered the base, alive, and I want her back like that."
