FORT HOOD — Fort Hood officials on Wednesday confirmed that a juvenile had been taken into custody Sunday on weapons charges, clarifying a “possible gun” incident in the Pershing Park area of Fort Hood Family Housing.
“One juvenile was apprehended for a weapons offense,” said Tom Rheinlander, Fort Hood Public Affairs director. “The juvenile is a military dependent and has no restrictions on his access to post. Due to the individual being a juvenile, no names or further demographics will be released. This offense is still under investigation by the Military Police Investigations Division of the Directorate of Emergency Services here.”
A large police presence at the entrance to the housing area had many residents of the area posting conflicting reports on social media of a possible active shooter situation at the time.
The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services Law Enforcement Division had denied those reports on its Facebook page, which read “All social media reports of active shooter or shots fired on post are false. DES responded to a report of two suspicious males, one has been detained at this time and MP’s are continuing to search for the other.”
