Fort Hood is in the final stages of preparing for a post-wide power outage Tuesday. The Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise is part of the Department of Defense’s “black-start” program, Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster explained while being a special guest on Fort Hood’s Great Big Podcast.
According to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, a “black-start” exercise “refers to the ability to start an electrical system from a state of complete shutdown: where no generation assets are running and the high-voltage transmission and lower voltage distribution lines are de-energized.”
The Department of the Air Force also said an energy resilience readiness exercise, which cuts incoming commercial power for eight to 12 hours, allows for testing of onsite power backup systems while identifying gaps in energy and water supplies and mission capabilities.
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act directs that all military departments must conduct a minimum of five black-start exercises per year, according to the Department of the Air Force.
During the podcast, Foster said he and Fort Hood officials anticipate issues when restoring power.
“I fully expect when we turn the power back on is when we could potentially have some high adventure because we’re going to discover what the problems are,” Foster said. “When we turn the power on, I think there’s going to be potentially some areas where the power’s not going to come back on exactly.”
He added that “robust response teams” will be on standby to address any issues involved with restoring power.
Soldiers, family members and those working on Fort Hood can expect the power to go out at 8 a.m. Foster said power could be restored as early as eight hours later, which is what he said he expects to happen.
Fort Hood initially planned an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise for 2021 but scrapped the plans after the area was blasted by a historic winter storm.
“In the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, I think we were all like, ‘Wow, we don’t really need to practice any more disaster contingencies,’” Foster said.
Service interruptions
In addition to the main cantonment office buildings, all 12 Fort Hood Family Housing villages also will lose power.
Foster said during the podcast that he has received several questions about why the post is doing the exercise and cutting power to the housing areas.
“We’re planning this pain so we can be better prepared in the future,” he said, adding that it will be difficult on the day of execution.
In a Q&A, Fort Hood addressed the question of what to do if food spoils.
The post’s answer read: “If you keep your refrigerator / freezers closed you should not experience any spoilage. However, check with your renter’s insurance for policy coverage as Housing will not provide reimbursement for spoiled food given the advance notice. Contact the Army Legal Claims Office for further assistance.”
All Post Exchange shoppettes will be closed during the exercise and the main exchange and commissaries also will not be open.
To prepare for the exercise, commissaries have been selling off their stock of perishable items and will begin restocking them beginning Wednesday.
All child care facilities will close Monday through Wednesday.
Foster said the reason the child care facilities will close the day before and the day after is because of standards that need to be met for ensuring food safety.
Traffic lights will be out on post. Police officers will be at all major intersections on post directing traffic. People should expect longer wait times at the gates.
Exemptions
Some areas of post are exempt from the exercise, including Robert Gray Army Airfield and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
Robert Gray Army Airfield is exempt due to its dual-use status with the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. A power outage to the airfield could cause a disruption in commercial flights. Foster also emphasized that Fort Hood’s air traffic controllers provide coverage of the airspace from Waco to Austin.
Fort Hood’s hospital will remain open for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services, but the hospital is adjusting other services.
“To maintain safe patient care, CRDAMC will be closed for routine patient care and surgery services on Tuesday,” a Fort Hood news release read.
All on-post clinics, including dental, will be closed.
Soldiers with sick-call and urgent care needs will be seen by a Department of Soldier Medicine team within the Emergency Department from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Outlying pharmacies and the pediatric pharmacy in the hospital will be closed.
The main pharmacy in the hospital will open to support urgent and emergent medication requirements only.
For more information and the full Q&A and the full podcast, go to https://forthoodpresscenter.com/poweroutage/.
(1) comment
These systems could be tested without the self induced catastrophe they're about to generate. Once again, come clerk sitting in an office hiding behind a desk made a command decision on something he knows nothing about.
