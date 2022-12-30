If you see smoke rising from near Gatesville next week, there is likely no reason to be alarmed. Fort Hood is planning three controlled burns next week.
Burns are scheduled to take place in training areas 63, 64 and 65, which are on the northwest side of Fort Hood between Old Georgetown Road, Highway 116 and Bald Knob Roads, according to Virginia Sanders, supervisor of the endangered species management team at Fort Hood.
Sanders did not say what day the burns are expected to start since it depends on the weather. As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service forecast shows around 70% chance of rain Monday in Gatesville. The rest of the week should be mostly sunny but with breezy winds.
Fort Hood regularly conducts controlled burns in the training areas as a way to help prevent massive wildfires.
In March and April this year, three concurrent wildfires grew and burned more than 33,000 acres of land in Fort Hood training areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.