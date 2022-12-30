Fort Hood controlled burn

Fort Hood is planning three controlled burns next week.

 Herald | File

If you see smoke rising from near Gatesville next week, there is likely no reason to be alarmed. Fort Hood is planning three controlled burns next week.

Burns are scheduled to take place in training areas 63, 64 and 65, which are on the northwest side of Fort Hood between Old Georgetown Road, Highway 116 and Bald Knob Roads, according to Virginia Sanders, supervisor of the endangered species management team at Fort Hood.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.