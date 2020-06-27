Fort Hood has a list of FAQs about the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen on its website.
"We are very concerned for the welfare of PFC Vanessa Guillen and we fully understand the frustration felt by the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Vanessa," the website said. "We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do."
The full list of FAQs and answers can be found here.
Along with the FAQs, the website also includes links to all of the news releases Fort Hood has published about the missing soldier.
Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. She is a soldier within the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.
The reward for information leading to the discovery of Guillen is up to $50,000. Army CID is offering up to $25,000, and LULAC is offering up to $25,000.
Anyone with information should contact Army CID at 254-495-7767. Anonymous information can also be submitted to https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.
