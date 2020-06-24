FORT HOOD — Deputy commander of Fort Hood Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt fired the opening shot to signal the official re-opening of the skeet range at Fort Hood on Wednesday.
It was the first shot taken at the range in over a year due to what the senior shooting instructor Ken Wagner called a major renovation.
“It’s fitting that the re-opening of this facility in our great state and our great nation follows on the coronavirus,” Efflandt said before shooting.
“I can’t think of a more coronavirus pandemic-friendly sport than shooting. You’re spread out, it’s outside where the sun can kill the virus. I think we ought to get more people out of the bars and off the crowded beaches and out here with guns in the sun, spread out and shooting. It’s just an all-American great way.”
The range, 1937 Rod & Gun Club Loop, is open to the public and costs $9 for a full round of 25 targets. Shooters can bring their own ammo, or they can purchase it in the pro shop at the range, said Judy Johnson, general manager of the Sportsmen’s Center.
