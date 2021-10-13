Col. Kevin Bradley, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, is expected to be the guest speaker at a lunch hosted by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce next week.
The lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Central Texas Home Builders, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Those interested in attending must RSVP no later than Monday by emailing harkerheightschamber@hhchamber.com or calling 254-699-4999.
The lunch will cost $15 for those who are not members of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee. The lunch is free for committee members.
