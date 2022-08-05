A "small" brush fire on Fort Hood caused visible smoke from Killeen on Friday afternoon. The fire was in the artillery impact area and was not a concern to Fort Hood officials.
“Fire crews are dropping from the air, and she didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” said Chris Haug, chief of media relations at Fort Hood.
