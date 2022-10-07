Fort Hood main gate

An ordinance that will be on the ballot in November for both Killeen and Harker Heights could potentially cause some problems for Fort Hood in the future if the proposal is adopted by the residents, according to some high-ranking retired Army officers, including a four-star general, from the Fort Hood area.

The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced the pending change Thursday in a memo to top Pentagon officials and agreed to a recommendation that the base be called Fort Cavazos. That name was previously recommended by the Naming Commission, which Congress created to suggest new names or removal of names and symbols that commemorate Confederate figures.

The late retired four-star general Richard E. Cavazos was tapped as a replacement name for Fort Hood by the congressional Naming Commission.
