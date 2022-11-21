Police have confirmed that the suspect in Sunday’s shooting in south-central Killeen is an active-duty soldier.
Sgt. Dejournett with the Killeen Police Department described the incident, which happened around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, as a “reckless discharge of a weapon.”
Sunday morning, officers responded to a call about shots fired near Suzie Street and Andover Drive and located a a man inside a home in the 2600 block of Andover Drive.
Police determined that the man was intoxicated and had been firing random shots in the vicinity.
A gunshot victim was hit by a stray bullet and was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition, Sgt. Dejournett said.
“There is no threat to the community,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release. “We will provide additional information when he is formally charged and arraigned.”
Detectives with KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division are conducting this investigation.
