Army officials said Tuesday that Pfc. Jennifer Sewell has safely returned to Fort Hood.
Sewell is a Fort Hood soldier who failed to report for duty on Thursday and was later confirmed safe with extended family on Sunday.
Fort Hood officials alerted media outlets on Saturday that they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating her.
Sewell’s chain of command worked closely with her and her family to help facilitate her safe return to Fort Hood Monday afternoon.
Sewell’s leadership and chain of command will continue to provide her access to resources and other tools necessary to thrive as a soldier and continue honorably serving.
“The 3rd Cavalry Regiment and Fort Hood deeply appreciates the public’s support and quick action to help proliferate initial and follow-up reports regarding this situation,” officials said in a news release.
