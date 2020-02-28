A Fort Hood soldier received a $2,500 statement credit for his Military Star card, according to exchange officials.
The Army & Air Force Exchange Services held a holiday sweepstakes for soldiers to either have their entire statements paid off or receive a statement credit if their statement was less than $2,500.
Pvt. Miguel Maldonado won the grand prize, said exchange spokeswoman Marissa Conner in a news release.
Maldonado has been in the Army for 18 months, the release said.
“I didn’t think it was real at first,” Maldonado said in the release. “Things like that don’t happen in real life.”
The Bronx, New York, native doesn’t know what he’ll spend his prize money on.
During November and December, every time anyone used their Military Star card, they were automatically entered into the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us Sweepstakes, the release said.
Four other people won the grand prize of $2,500; 10 people won $1,000 statement credits and 25 people won $500 statement credits.
