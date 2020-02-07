Fort Hood officials and the Texas Department of the Public Safety released information Friday about a Williamson County wreck last weekend that claimed the lives of three people, including two soldiers.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety went to a vehicle crash on State Highway 195 about a mile west of Georgetown around 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Deon Cockrell with DPS.
Three males were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash, according to Cockrell.
Eric Christopher Hogan, 19, Anthony Nevelle Peak Jr., 21, and Monchai Chatsuwan, 45, were all pronounced dead.
Hogan and Peak were both soldiers stationed at Fort Hood.
Pvt. Hogan was from Campton, New Hampshire, and entered the Army in June 2019 as a cavalry scout. He was assigned to 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and had been at Fort Hood since November 2019, according to Christopher Haug, the chief of media relations at Fort Hood.
Hogan’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
Pvt. Peak was from Mount Dora, Florida, and entered the Army in June 2017 as an ammunition specialist. He was assigned to the 9th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and had been at Fort Hood since May 2019, according to Haug.
Peak’s awards and decorations include two Army Accommodation Medals, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Peak was the driver of a 2001 Ford Mustang and Hogan was a passenger in the vehicle. Chatsuwan was the driver of a 2004 Hyundai Elantra.
The Ford was travelling south on 195 and crossed over the grass median and struck the Hyundai travelling north, according to Cockrell. The reason the Ford crossed the median is unknown, according to DPS. An 18-year-old male was also a passenger in the Ford and he was transported to Seton Medical Center with injuries, DPS said.
The accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
