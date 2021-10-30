COPPERAS COVE – Soldiers from the III Corps 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion at Fort Hood celebrated their ongoing Adopt-a-School partnership with Copperas Cove’s S.C. Lee Jr. High School by unveiling a new sign Wednesday afternoon to replace one that was damaged last year by weather.
The military post’s Adopt-a-School program matches various Fort Hood units with schools throughout the central Texas region “to bring awareness and educate our community partners and schools about military culture and what (Fort Hood) has to offer.” Soldiers from participating units volunteer to help with a variety of school activities throughout the year, including such things as tutoring, sporting events, field trips, Career Day, Make a Difference Day, Thanksgiving meals and more.
“It’s our opportunity as service members to integrate with the local community,” said Lt. Col. Ivan Alvarado of the 62nd ESB “Being stationed at Fort Hood, we have plenty of families who live in Copperas Cove, and this enhances our ability to educate students on what the Army does.
“It gives us a chance to improve the relationship between the United States Army and the resident population.”
S.C. Lee Principal Brian Jost said having soldiers visit school provides benefits to students both seen and unseen.
“The military can bring a lot of different things to a school,” Jost said. “Having them here helps form a connection with the kids and I think that’s a huge benefit. The students are always welcoming to the soldiers and it’s great to see them talking to each other. It’s a different connection than just seeing the (school) staff every day.”
Tina Smith, coordinator of Fort Hood’s Adopt-a-School effort, said the program that includes school districts in Killeen, Belton, Copperas Cove, Florence, Gatesville, Jarrell, Lampasas, Salado, and Templeis important for community relations, and also for helping young people succeed in school and in life.
“One purpose of the program is for soldiers to be able to have a part in educational development of students in the greater Fort Hood area,” Smith said.
“It is the Army’s belief — and III Corps’ commanding general, in particular — that community involvement is essential to the maximum educational development of the child, and soldiers have a lot to offer. That’s why this program was born on Fort Hood in 2004.”
