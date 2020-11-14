The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club hosted its 39th annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.
The bazzar offers various items such as wreaths, food, cosmetics, wood work, hand-made items, and an opportunity to visit with jolly ole St. Nick.
“The Holiday Bazaar is our biggest fundraiser,” Brooke Worden, Holiday Bazaar chair said. “We do three fundraisers a year, this one last year contributed to over $40,000 to the community. We do that in the form of grants and our Sweetheart Bingo for our 55 and older crowd.”
The bazaar will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an entry fee of $8.
All participants must wear a face mask and there are designated exits and entrances into the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.