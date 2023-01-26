With tax season upon American families, soldiers and retirees who have gone to the Fort Hood Tax Center will have to receive assistance elsewhere. Post officials announced Thursday that the center is now closed permanently.
The closure is due to “an increased mission set in the Fort Hood Legal Assistance Office,” the post announced in a news release.
The release did not elaborate on what that “mission set” entails.
The tax center was open during tax seasons in previous years at 42004 Legends Way, and provided year-round tax services.
Volunteers helped soldiers, families, retirees and National Guardsmen or Reservists on active-duty orders with their income taxes.
While it was open, Fort Hood volunteers were certified in military tax preparation.
Military tax preparation has specific issues, such as rental property or non-taxable deployment pay that requires special attention. Tax returns were filed electronically, allowing clients faster access to their tax return refund, the Army reported in 2022.
By preparing taxes for free, the tax center saved the Fort Hood community an estimated $685,600 in tax preparation fees, according to the Army.
In 2021, the tax center helped approximately 2,000 soldiers, according to the Army.
With the closure, Fort Hood officials recommended other options for service members needing tax-filing assistance.
The second option is visiting a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance location in the area. This is free in-person assistance with federal taxes for qualifying individuals. To find the nearest VITA location, use the VITA locator tool at https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/1543 or call 800-906-9887.
