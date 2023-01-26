tax center

The Fort Hood Tax Center has permanently closed. Soldiers and their family members will have to use other services for tax assistance.

 Herald | File

With tax season upon American families, soldiers and retirees who have gone to the Fort Hood Tax Center will have to receive assistance elsewhere. Post officials announced Thursday that the center is now closed permanently.

The closure is due to “an increased mission set in the Fort Hood Legal Assistance Office,” the post announced in a news release.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.