Fort Hood will soon have a new commander. A change of command is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at III Corps headquarters, Fort Hood officials said Thursday evening.
Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe will assume duties as commander of Fort Hood from Lt. Gen. Pat White. Prior to the ceremony, Bernabe will be promoted to lieutenant general, officials said.
Bernabe most recently served as the commander of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss in El Paso. Prior to his assignment to the 1st Armored Division, he served as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Europe.
Bernabe, an infantry officer, is a 1992 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and has commanded previously at Fort Hood. From 2014 to 2016, he commanded the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and took it on a deployment in Korea.
White has been the III Corps and Fort Hood commander since June 2019. During his tenure, he also deployed to the Middle East and served as the commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve from September 2019 to September 2020.
