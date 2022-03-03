Fort Hood will conduct a post-wide power outage as part of the energy resilience readiness exercise on March 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The outage will not affect security or gate operations. The only gate that will be closed due to the outage is the 79th Street gate.
To learn more about what facilities will be closed, go to https://forthoodpresscenter.com/poweroutage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.