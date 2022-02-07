The US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, in conjunction with the Fort Hood Department of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, will conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday in training area TA40, according to a news release.
TA40 is located on the west side of the Installation between Interstate 14, Old Georgetown and Turkey Run Roads
Ignition operations will begin after 10 a.m. Forecast winds are generally out of the south, blowing to the north.
