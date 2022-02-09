The US Fish and Wildlife Service from Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, in conjunction with the Fort Hood Department of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, will conduct prescribed burns Thursday in training areas 40 and 42, according to a news release.
Training Area 40 is located on the west side of the installation between Interstate 14, Old Georgetown and Turkey Run Roads. Training Area 42 is on the west side of the installation off Elijah, Old Georgetown and West Range Roads.
Forecast winds are generally out of the west blowing to the east.
Ignition operations will begin after 10 a.m.
