Fort Hood is expected to do prescribed burns of three live fire areas on Saturday and Sunday, post officials announced Thursday.
Live Fire 85, located in the middle of post off of East Range Road, is scheduled to burn Saturday.
Live Fire 92 and Live Fire 93, located in the middle of post off of West Range Road, is scheduled to burn Sunday.
The burns are being done by the Directorate of Public Works Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, the release said.
All burns are weather dependent.
