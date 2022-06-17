FORT HOOD — This year’s Freedom Festival will be from 4 to 10:30 p.m. June 24 at Hood Stadium located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange on base.
Activities include children’s inflatables, food trucks and even a “Zoo Imagination” station. The event will start with performances by season three winner of the “The Voice” Cassadee Pope, and the rock band X Ambassadors will headline the event.
A 30-minute fireworks paid by profits from the Fort Hood recycling program show is expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Freedom Fest is a free event and open to the public. Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.
On-post shuttles will be running approximately every 15 minutes from 3 to 11 p.m. All individuals utilizing the bus service under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For a list of shuttle stops, visit Fort Hood’s Family and MWR Web site at https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/freedom-fest/5597274/69292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.