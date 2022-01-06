Fort Hood will soon open the first Veterans of Foreign Wars post on an active-duty installation in the United States, post officials announced Thursday.
The post will be named after former Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first Black command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division.
An installation ceremony for the CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209 will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Phantom Warrior Center, Building 194 on 37th Street.
“I’m happy to bring the Services of the VFW to the Soldiers and veterans that live and work on Fort Hood,” said Willie Keller, Post 12209 commander. “Once a soldier always a soldier and the VFW never stops supporting soldiers.”
Cotton, a Killeen resident, died Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 86.
