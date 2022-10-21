On Saturday, Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services will close all outbound traffic and close select inbound lane traffic at the main gate, as well as select inbound and outbound lanes at the Mayborn (East) Gate, located at Fort Hood Street and Rancier Drive.
The closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to noon in support of Operation Great Place Cleanup, an annual partnership program with the Central Texas AUSA chapter.
