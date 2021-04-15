An entrance gate to Fort Hood named in the honor of slain soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Monday in a ceremony that will be streamed live on the III Corps Facebook page.
The gate leads to the area of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, the unit Guillen was in, and is located near Killeen’s Rancier Avenue and Fort Hood Street intersection where family and supporters of Guillen gathered to hold protests last year.
Members of the Guillen family were involved in the design process and will attend the ceremony that is not open to the public, Fort Hood officials said in a news release.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, will preside over the ceremony.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Guillen’s family will hold a press conference.
In the aftermath of Guillen’s disappearance and death, then-Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy commissioned an independent review board to take a thorough look at Fort Hood’s implementation of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program.
After speaking to soldiers and their families as well as Army leaders, the review board released its findings in December.
In all, the committee’s 152-page report sets forth nine findings and 70 recommendations relating to areas including SHARP, Fort Hood CID, missing soldier protocols and the installation’s crime prevention and public relations efforts.
McCarthy also announced the firing or suspension of 14 leaders at Fort Hood, including two generals.
Guillen, 20, was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
Aguilar pleaded not guilty on July 14, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
A status conference will be held at the federal courthouse in Waco on April 20, followed by a hearing on May 25 on a defense motion to suppress, according to court documents filed on April 9.
Aguilar is accused of helping her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, dispose of Guillen’s body after investigators killed her with a hammer on April 22, 2020, according to a federal criminal complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.