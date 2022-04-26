More than 40 cyclists and their supporters will be welcomed by officials at Fort Hood Thursday as they stop on their way from San Antonio to Fort Worth. The six-day ride Ride 2 Recovery Challenge spans 500 miles and is a part of Project Hero, a national nonprofit organization.
Founded in 2008, Project Hero is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and other injuries achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.
The group began the ride Monday and made their first stop in Austin. From there cyclists rode to Georgetown Tuesday and will arrive in Killeen Wednesday. Riders will depart at 10 a.m. Thursday from the III Corps Headquarters building at Fort Hood for the next leg of the journey to Waco.
On Friday cyclists will stop in Cleburne and arrive in Fort Worth and Arlington on Saturday.
In a statement from ChampionX, the sponsor of this year’s ride, long-distance bike rides are interesting and demanding physical and mental challenges for even the ablest riders — but this one, in particular, achieves great things for the riders and in raising awareness of the challenges many veterans face daily.
“We at Houston-based ChampionX are proud to sponsor this year’s ride as part of our purpose of improving lives,” said John Breed, the company’s manager of external and community affairs.
For more information on Project Hero’s 2022 Ride 2 Recovery Texas Challenge visit weareprojecthero.org/event/2022-texas-challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.