Area residents may regularly hear booming sounds coming from the direction of Fort Hood this week and throughout the summer, post officials told the Herald on Friday.
Right now, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division is training on the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the newest M1A2SEPv3 Abrams tank, according to Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, the public affairs officer for 1st Cavalry Division.
Unit and crew-level training from 1st Cavalry Division units will continue throughout the summer to ensure units are ready and prepared to deploy and support any operation worldwide, Bocanegra said.
