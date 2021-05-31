KEMPNER — More than 1 million Americans have been killed during the country’s wars, according to Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, and dozens braved a mid-morning Memorial Day rain shower to honor them during ceremonies in Kempner.
Mayor John “JW” Wilkerson led the program Monday morning at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park along U.S. Highway 190 that included the pledge of allegiance led by Girl Scouts Service Unit 712, singing of the national anthem by Alicia Straley, posting of the colors and 21-gun salute by members of Fort Hood’s 36th Engineer Brigade, along with playing of taps by U.S. Army veteran Jennifer Fitzgerald, and remarks from keynote speaker Maj. Joseph Marut III.
Marut recounted the history of Memorial Day and creation of the famed Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The combat veteran said it is important for everyone to remember the sacrifices made by members of the armed services.
“Today is about the soldiers who are no longer here,” Marut said. “I have two soldiers I lost in October 2010, and we need to make sure we are paying attention to paying the respects that are deserving of the families — brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, friends, and families — who don’t have their service member with them.”
Bob Crane, an 88-year-old Kempner resident who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars, was on hand for the ceremony. Crane said he lost five buddies in combat and the pain of those losses never goes away, particularly on Memorial Day.
“Lot of memories,” he said. “Some good; some bad.”
