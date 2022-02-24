The III Armored Corps and Fort Hood continues to maintain a heightened level of readiness, with soldiers training in the field and abroad, though no deployment orders have been received yet, according to Fort Hood officials on Thursday.
“We routinely conduct readiness activities to ensure we are prepared to deploy, if ordered to do so. No deployment order has been given,” said Col. Wayne Marotto, III Armored Corps Director of Public Affairs & Spokesman. “The training and readiness activities we are conducting are precautionary actions to provide our National Command Authority with a variety of options should additional forces be needed in Europe to assure our NATO and European allies and deter Russian aggression.”
More than 2,500 Fort Hood troops are deployed to Germany, Poland and other parts of Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the U.S. mission to show solidarity with NATO allies.
Fort Hood officials announced earlier in February that elements from the Army’s III Corps, including units assigned to Fort Hood and Fort Carson, Colorado, have been put in a heightened state of readiness.
“The Secretary of Defense has directed forces at home and abroad to be on high alert and prepare to deploy in a shortened time frame. In some cases, this means designated units and personnel would have five days after notification to be ready to load equipment or board military transport for movement into theater. The heightened alert is to prepare in case the NATO nations vote to call for additional support in eastern Europe,” said Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Crisp, Fort Hood spokesman, in the early February announcement.
In response to Russia’s full-scale attacks, the United States has imposed sanctions against it.
But while the sanctions are good, they are nowhere near strong enough to stop Putin from doing what he wants, said retired Gen. James Thurman, a Salado resident who once commanded the 4th Infantry Division when it was located at Fort Hood.
“My thoughts on this is that we’re probably in the most dangerous period that we’ve been in in a long time in regards to Europe,” Thurman said Tuesday. “I mean, this guy (Putin) just attacked a sovereign country. So what’s the world going to do about that? That’s not acceptable. We’re committed to NATO, you heard the president, but I’d clamp it down on Russia and bring its economy to its knees.”
Thurman said that the nation needs to make sure it can back up whatever promises of sanctions are made.
Getting involved in a ground war in Ukraine against Russia would be a bad idea because neither the U.S. nor its NATO allies have the combat capacity to go up against Russian armor, said retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, a Gatesville area resident and former III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
“The main thing is 20 years of doing wars in the Middle East at squad levels. Nobody has commanded large formations in a big fight in a long time,” Funk said earlier this week. “I don’t believe you can do that without a hell of a lot of training, focus, and we have not done enough of that. Training to fight as a division takes a couple of years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.