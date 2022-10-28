Five years after Spc. Darius Cooper, a 40-year-old culinary specialist, was believed to have been swept away in a flash flood on Turkey Run Road, Fort Hood has completed the construction of a $16.5 million bridge project that spans Clear Creek.
Cooper was declared deceased in June of 2017.
“The project removed the dangerous low water crossing and constructed an elevated bridge structure which will support both tactical and civilian traffic,” said Brian Dosa, director of Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, in a news release Friday.
The bridge is expected to provide safe travel up to a 100-year-flood event. As part of the project, a stretch of Turkey Run Road located between the new bridge and Clear Creek Road was also reconstructed, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.