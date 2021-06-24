Five local Killeen-area clubs are now considered off limits to Fort Hood soldiers, according to a III Corps Facebook post Wednesday.
The following off-post businesses are blacklisted:
- Club Krush, 201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Harker Heights.
- MJ’s Bar and Grill, 1310 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen.
- Club Legends, 308 S. 2nd St., in Killeen.
- Hangover Bar and Grill, 104 W. Elms St., in Killeen.
- Club U&I, 511 W. Rancier Ave., in Killeen.
The five clubs have experienced incidents of violence in the recent past.
On March 15, 2020, Michael Anthony Hackney Jr., 32, was fatally shot at Club Krush in Harker Heights. Most recently, three people were injured in a shooting at Club Krush in late March.
Michael Dequan Sanders, 28, died in a shooting at Club Legends in Killeen on May 2.
In addition, Fort Hood said all places selling drug paraphernalia, designer drugs, or any type of synthetic drug are also restricted to Fort Hood soldiers.
Fort Hood service members are also restricted from unlicensed tattoo parlors, according to Fort Hood’s post.
A previous Fort Hood off-limits list included the following Killeen businesses: Xecutive Private Club, 836 S. Fort Hood St., and Club Hypnotic, 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. The two businesses were not included in Fort Hood’s latest restricted list.
