FORT HOOD — Though they have been home for a couple weeks, Lt. Col. Rich Groen and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McLaughlin of the 3rd Squadron, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade uncovered the unit’s colors Tuesday, signifying the end of its recent mission in the Middle East and eastern Europe.
For the past six months, members of the squadron advised and liaised with multinational partners across Middle Eastern countries, such as Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon and Israel. It also had advisors in eastern European countries such as Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary.
“The really great thing about the Security Forces Assistance Brigade is that we have the ability to improve our relationships and partnerships within the region,” Groen said Tuesday. “And then you see all of them with their brown berets, and the reason why they’re brown is it represents being on the ground all the time.
“And as you know, as the remainder of the force for the entirety of the Army is training and staying at a high rate of readiness, we have the ability to be overseas and partnered, working with the embassies, working with the partnered nation and their forces, so that way there’s that presence there.”
The public affairs officer of the brigade could not immediately provide the number of soldiers who were on the six-month deployment, but Groen said in his remarks Tuesday that at its peak, there were more than 100 advisors across the region.
